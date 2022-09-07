On the latest Foley Is Pod podcast WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke about his days in TNA (now IMPACT), and how he wishes he could have done something with the company’s prestigious X-Division, as well as face one of the biggest wrestling stars of all time, Hulk Hogan. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he would have loved to done something with the X-Division:

“I would’ve loved to have done that X-Division thing. Looking back on it, if I had come in with that ‘I’m Mick Foley, I just purchased the X-Division,’ it could’ve made a difference. I wish I had done that.”

Wished he could have wrestled Hulk Hogan in TNA:

“I wish I had stuck around long enough to have a match with Hulk Hogan. Two types of people in the world, those that acknowledge being in the ring with Hulk is a big deal and those that pretend it isn’t. But I did two promos in the ring with him, it’s a pretty fricken big deal.”

