Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows,

During it, he noted he wishes he would’ve retired in 2000 after his Hell in a Cell match with Triple H although he would want to come back for his 2004 run, but doesn’t count that against his official retirement.

“Yeah, it really is, it’s the perfect exit,” [His match at Hell in a Cell] “If I could re-write my own history, I never would’ve wrestled again. I would’ve had to come back against Randy [Orton at WWE “Backlash” 2004] because you’re allowed one comeback match. I would’ve done the tag with The Rock, followed it up with the match against Randy and then never wrestled again. “I think everyone accepts that you’re going to have one comeback match, but I wouldn’t have done a match six weeks later [at “WrestleMania 2000”]. I would’ve done those two matches and that would’ve been it.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcription