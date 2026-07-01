Mick Foley’s WWE Legends contract has officially come to an end, marking the close of a decades-long business relationship with the company.

With June now over, Foley is no longer under any contractual agreement with WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer previously announced in December 2025 that he would not renew his Legends deal, citing what he described as the company’s “close relationship” with President Donald Trump.

Although Foley made his AEW debut in May, he was able to do so because his WWE agreement was limited to a Legends contract, which primarily covered merchandising rather than an active talent deal.

Now that the agreement has officially expired, Foley shared a heartfelt video message thanking WWE, particularly the people who worked with him behind the scenes.

“Hey everyone, this is Mick Foley and I do have a message for WWE, along with all my fans and fans of wrestling in general,” the Hardcore Legend said. “The message for WWE, and specifically for their merchandise and marketing people, the message is: Thank you. And I mean that sincerely.”

Foley reflected on receiving his first WWE action figure in 1996, admitting he believed it would be the only one ever produced. He thanked everyone who viewed him as worthy of becoming a merchandise fixture over the years and revealed that he recently received his biggest quarterly WWE royalty payment in roughly a decade.

“For fans, I want you to know that I have no problem signing WWE memorabilia. I look forward to it. I’m proud of everything I did there,” he added. “But it’s time for a new chapter in my career and in my life, and I’m really looking forward to this adventure with AEW. And I’m really looking forward to doing everything I can possibly do to make AEW as great as it can possibly be.

“And I’m looking forward to having some merchandise coming out with AEW, in addition to a couple of other companies that I just talked to today that have a couple of exciting ideas. And I will be rolling out those ideas sometime soon.”

Foley wrapped up the video by expressing his gratitude to the fans who have supported him throughout his wrestling career.

“Thanks so much not only to WWE, but for all of you out there who have supported me over the years, bought my merchandise, attended my shows, have cared about me enough to comment, like, and support me,” Foley said. “Wishing you all the best, have a nice day.”