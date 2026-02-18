Mickie James is embracing uncertainty.

But wrestling isn’t going anywhere.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, the TNA Hall of Famer opened up about her recent appearance on TNA iMPACT! on AMC, her experience at No Surrender in Nashville, and where she stands when it comes to her in-ring future.

While James admitted she doesn’t have all the answers right now, one thing is clear: professional wrestling will always be part of her life in some form.

“You know, I’ve been doing a lot. I’ve been doing a lot of soul searching too, everything from doing the [WWE] LFG and being kind of that mentor space,” James said. “Wrestling is one of those things, like, it’s in your blood. And I’m so competitive, and you just constantly go like, ‘What if? What if?’”

She continued by acknowledging that she’s in an unfamiliar space personally and professionally — but she’s trying to lean into it rather than fight it.

“I think that for me, whatever opportunity that feels right and feels good in the space, I would probably be — I mean, I will always be involved in wrestling in some capacity, because I just love it with my whole heart. I’ve dedicated over half my life to it at this point. I’m very, very passionate about it.

“And so, I don’t really know. And I think that’s kind of a weird place for me, and a scary place for me, but it’s also helped me sit back and kind of be open to anything that feels good and feels right. And if it doesn’t feel good and feels right, that’s okay too, you know?”

Uncertainty can be uncomfortable.

But it can also open doors.

James also reflected on her recent return to the locker room environment at No Surrender, which was held in Nashville — close to her home base. She admitted she wasn’t sure how things would feel stepping back into that setting.

“It was cool to be back in the locker room,” James said. “And I was, you know, not worried, but you always wonder, like, ‘Oh, how are people going to feel, even behind the scenes and that stuff?’ And the locker room was awesome. The girls there were awesome. They were so great.

“And, yeah, it was just good to be back in the mix for a second. Honestly, it was nice to just knock some dust off the old high heels, you know? The high-heel working boots.”

TNA iMPACT airs at 9/8c on AMC TV every Thursday night.

