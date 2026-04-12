TNA iMPACT debuted on AMC TV earlier this year, establishing a new weekly cable television destination for the Thursday night prime time program.

During an interview with Knockouts and 3 Counts, the TNA Hall of Fame legend addressed the potential for growth now that the company is on a stronger cable home.

“I’ve seen TNA through so many waves of different networks and all the things, Spike TV and that,” James began. “But to be now on AMC, I think that’s the one thing that I’ve said, is the amount of eyeballs that can actually [watch]. TNA has a wonderful product. They have a strong division. They have some amazing superstars. They have some amazing knockouts. The division is strong, and creatively, it’s just such a great show.”

James continued, “But now on AMC, you know, there’s going to be so many more eyeballs on it, and I think just you’ve seen like with the collaboration with the network and having some stars from other shows, from other genres kind of cross over and come to a wrestling show and kind of be there and hang out, and yeah.”

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