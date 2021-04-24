Pro-wrestling superstar and current free agent Mickie James Aldis issued a lengthy statement on her social media channels earlier this evening to address the recent trash bag incident following her release from WWE.

If you don’t know the story…James posted a photo online of a package that WWE had sent her shortly after it was announced that she was cut, which included the former women’s champion’s gear inside of a giant black trash bag, with her name written on it. The symbolism was not lost on the WWE fanbase or higher-ups, with Triple H later apologizing about the incident, and announcing that the person responsible was fired. (You can read more about that here) Several former WWE stars, including Maria Kanellis and Fred Rosser, wrote that they had a similar action happen when they were let go.

James states that while she feels bad someone lost their job, she does not apologize for assuring it never happens to talent in the future.

I would like to address this one last time, then we can all move on. I have so many amazing thing on the horizon. The last thing I desire is to have any of that tainted with ugliness and negativity. I take zero pride or joy in the fact that someone would lose their job ever. Especially someone I considered a friend. I am confident that Vince & the McMahons had no idea that this is how we were sent packing. It hurt a fragile me much more ten years ago when my belongings arrived on my doorstep, because WWE was my everything. I’ve grown as woman and a person as much as we all have in this business. I am stronger today than I’ve ever been and smart enough to know that it wasn’t a deliberate attack on me. However, the symbolism can not be denied. I am sorry that a thoughtless and tone deaf act would cost anyone their job. But I am not sorry that I had the courage to ensure it will never happen to anyone else moving forward. So if that’s my final mark in this company moving forward I am ok with that. When I first started in this business one of the best pieces of advice I received was, “Just leave the business better than you found it kid” and that has always been in my ultimate goal. I love you all so much. I am legitimately grateful for my time at WWE and throughout my whole career. I am looking forward to everything that is next. I truly hope you are too and perhaps you will join me.

