Following the news that WWE had released Bray Wyatt several top names in the pro-wrestling industry took to social media to share their thoughts on the move, with many praising Wyatt’s creativity.

One name in particular was former multi-time women’s champion Mickie James-Aldis, who claims that WWE will continue using Wyatt’s gimmick with Alexa Bliss even though they cut him. She writes, “I think what you meant to say was: “Thank you so much for coming up with such an incredible gimmick(time & time again)one so cool & over, we really didn’t know how to book it right. So we just gave it to someone else so we can still make ALL the money off of it & let you go.” She later clarifies that this was not a shot at Alexa by writing, “This isn’t against Alexa. I love her. She’s an incredible performer who is killing it in a role she was given. She always does. We as artists take every role we’re given & turn it into gold. He, she, they both did that. Like it/not. Facts are facts. So sorry if that offends you.”

James wasn’t alone, as names like Matt Hardy, Renee Paquette, Braun Strowman, Chelsea Green, and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott all shared their thoughts. Check it out below.