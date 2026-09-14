Mickie James and Bret Hart are among the wrestling guests scheduled for Hamilton Comic Con on September 19 and 20.

The convention takes place at the Hamilton Convention Centre, 1 Summers Lane, in Hamilton, Ontario. The organizer lists James for both Saturday and Sunday, while Hart is scheduled for Saturday.

Gail Kim and Candice Michelle are also advertised for Saturday. Al Snow and former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas join James on the guest list for both days.

Convention hours run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, September 19, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 20. Those are the event’s operating hours; individual guest signing sessions may differ.

Hamilton Comic Con’s program includes celebrity appearances, autograph and photo opportunities, panels, exhibitors and cosplay attractions. The organizer links admission tickets through Universe and provides its current guest list and visitor information on the convention website.

Sources: Hamilton Comic Con’s official guest list; dates, hours and venue; official convention website and ticket link.