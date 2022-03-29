Mickie James spoke with AJ Singh of “The Wrassingh Show” podcast to promote Friday’s Impact Wrestling Multiverse of matches event. Here are the highlights:

Possible NWA Empowerrr 2:

“Yes! I mean obviously, it’s been something that’s come up in conversation now and it’s just something that I need to sit with Billy and we have to have a conversation but the idea was always to make it an annual event that was always.. you know, when we first obviously, it was like, ‘well, let’s look, let’s do the first one and see how it does and how if it’s successful, and if there’s a need or a vibe or a desire to do a second one.’ And I feel like it’s been so powerful and so unanimous about wanting a second one that we must, we must.”

Possible match with Maria Kanellis:

“A little throwback, if you will? Been a long time since I’ve wrestled one Maria Kanellis!” I will say, they haven’t ruffled my feathers per and I’ve had a lot of irons on the fire at the moment. Like between Tasha Steelz and Savannah, and obviously Chelsea [Green] and Deonna [Purrazzo] before that, and I have to say that I have a lot of respect for Maria.

For everything that she did over at Ring of Honor, you know, she kind of took it upon herself and I know it wasn’t an easy task because you know, Ring of Honor.. they had a good crew of girls but they really.. she worked so hard to showcase them and make it special and do something different for the ladies over there.

So I have a lot of love and admiration for Maria, for that so they [Honor No More] haven’t put their hands on me yet or tried any stuff with me yet so I’m really not trying to cross hairs with them unless I have to, but if I have to, I think we know the outcome and I think we already know what’s going to happen there.”