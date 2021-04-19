Mickie James was among the 10 wrestlers to be released by WWE this past Thursday.

The former WWE Women’s Champion took to Twitter to send out an interesting post:

“If you wondering what I’m doing next… The answer is simple. Everything they said I couldn’t.”

James also noted that she’s not taking any media requests at this time.

“I have been inundated with media request & I’m just not there yet. I will address everything exclusively on @thegawtv this week. If you have questions please submit them there & I will try to answer. Thank you all! you. See you on Wednesday! Cc: @SoCalValerie @REALLiSAMARiE”

James was part of the “NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver” Kickoff pre-show panel earlier this month and she last wrestled in the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

