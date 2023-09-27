Mickie James weighs in on Jade Cargill signing with WWE.

The former multi-time women’s champion spoke about Cargill’s jump to WWE from AEW on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio. James began by pitching that Cargill should begin in NXT rather than the main roster since she would need to learn how WWE shoots their television, which is vastly different from AEW.

I think it would benefit her greatly to spend some time in that system, because she has learned on TV.. she has learned on AEW TV. There are two different locker rooms, they’re ran two different ways, the companies are ran two entirely different ways.

James continues…

It’s like going from here in the US wrestling to Japan. A lot of people need to spend some time, work the dojos, all that stuff, before they just go over and become a star, because it’s two different.. apples and oranges, two different things.

Cargill’s signing has been making headlines for the last 24 hours. The former undefeated AEW TBS Champion did an interview with the Masked Man Show, where she said that she did regret not wrestling some of the top female talent in AEW before she left. You can read about that here.

Check out James’ full thoughts on Cargill below.

(H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)