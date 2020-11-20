In early October, Mickie James had revealed that she had broken her nose, but went out of her way not to say which match it took place in. On a recent episode of her GAW (Grown Ass Women) TV show, she finally disclosed that it was in a match with Asuka where the injury took place.

“I did it with Asuka’s knee, to my face because I was committed. I wanted to make it look good. Still real to me damn it! But yeah, it just kinda hit me right here and just kind of knocked my nose… it was cute, it was real cute.”

(transcript credit: PostWrestling.com)