– The official merchandise website at WWE Shop has new t-shirts and other merchandise for “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu.

– WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, former champions Bianca Belair & Naomi, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and others recently sat down and re-watched the entire Women’s Elimination Chamber match from 2024 for the latest installment of the digital series, “WWE Playback.”

– ECW legend Francine and TNA Hall of Fame legend Mickie James recently reflected on the drama surrounding the infamous TNA Lingerie Battle Royal from 2002. The two dive into the behind-the-scenes stories, recall the absolute chaos of the match—wild eliminations, wardrobe malfunctions, and the sheer absurdity of fighting for victory in lingerie.

– WWE continued the countdown of their “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches Ever” rankings on Saturday morning. Featured below is the complete Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar match from WrestleMania 33, which comes in at number 47 on the list.

– WWE has been sharing some cryptic teases for the new WWE 2K25 video game on their official WWE Games X account. Check out the latest cryptic teaser clips below.