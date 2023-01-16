IMPACT superstar and new Knockouts Champion Mickie James recently spoke with WrestleZone about her marquee victory at this past weekend’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view, which took place on Friday The 13th and saw James dethrone Jordynne Grace.
Since the event took place on a day that is widely associated with the horror franchise, James was asked by the publication whether she liked scary movies. Here is what she had to say:
How she’s not a fan of horror movies:
Okay, so here’s the deal… I don’t watch scary movies. They terrify me. I don’t sleep for weeks. I wake up. Ironically, Friday the 13th was the one horror movie that I watched way too young and I didn’t sleep for a month. I was terrified. I watched it with my uncle and his friends and they were like, I don’t know, five years older than me or so, and I thought I was trying to be cool and hang out and be cool. Terrified me. It was awful. I’ve done a lot of like I’ve done Horror Hound and comic cons where I’ve met a lot of these people, the new [Michael Myers actor James Jude Courtney] and they’re awesome. I can’t even watch something if it’s too gruesome. No, I don’t want to see blood. I don’t want to see guts. I cringe. I struggle to watch hardcore matches that are that get too bloody,” James added. “My face turns and does this whole other thing. I start making weird noises like that one. My hands go up over my face and like, ‘No, I can’t.’ So. I wish I loved to be scared.
Says she does love Disney, NCIS, and Law & Order:
I love a bit of Disney, though. I was just binge-watching Heartland downstairs like a real mom. I like NCIS. I love Law & Order, especially SVU,” James noted. “When people get killed, but they get the guy, I’m okay with it. It’s when there’s the possibility that they’re still out there murdering folks or like, ‘I’m a killer, I’m a serial killer or whatever.’ No, I’m not trying to glorify you, buddy.