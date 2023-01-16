IMPACT superstar and new Knockouts Champion Mickie James recently spoke with WrestleZone about her marquee victory at this past weekend’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view, which took place on Friday The 13th and saw James dethrone Jordynne Grace.

Since the event took place on a day that is widely associated with the horror franchise, James was asked by the publication whether she liked scary movies. Here is what she had to say:

How she’s not a fan of horror movies:

Okay, so here’s the deal… I don’t watch scary movies. They terrify me. I don’t sleep for weeks. I wake up. Ironically, Friday the 13th was the one horror movie that I watched way too young and I didn’t sleep for a month. I was terrified. I watched it with my uncle and his friends and they were like, I don’t know, five years older than me or so, and I thought I was trying to be cool and hang out and be cool. Terrified me. It was awful. I’ve done a lot of like I’ve done Horror Hound and comic cons where I’ve met a lot of these people, the new [Michael Myers actor James Jude Courtney] and they’re awesome. I can’t even watch something if it’s too gruesome. No, I don’t want to see blood. I don’t want to see guts. I cringe. I struggle to watch hardcore matches that are that get too bloody,” James added. “My face turns and does this whole other thing. I start making weird noises like that one. My hands go up over my face and like, ‘No, I can’t.’ So. I wish I loved to be scared.

Says she does love Disney, NCIS, and Law & Order: