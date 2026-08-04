Mickie James is looking back fondly on one of the most emotional moments of SummerSlam weekend.

Following Nick Aldis’ WWE in-ring debut against Gunther at SummerSlam Night One, James spoke with Emily Mae about being able to stand ringside alongside their son, Donovan, as Aldis fulfilled a longtime dream inside a WWE ring.

James admitted it was a rare experience for the family, as their careers have often taken them in different directions over the years.

“I haven’t had a chance to do that a lot in our careers. You know that we haven’t done, our careers have always run so kind of parallel of he’s been with other companies or I’ve been busy on the road with WWE and then we just kind of go back and forth, and so we haven’t done a ton, so I’ve not done that a whole lot in my career, held his hand up.”

She went on to describe watching the match through the eyes of their son, calling it a dream come true for Aldis and an unforgettable family moment.

“It was amazing because I know it’s a dream come true for him. It was amazing to sit back and watch my son as he’s watching his father, you know, and what a proud moment as a dad to be able to (wrestle in front of his son) obviously, cause we’ve told Donovan and he was so young when Nick was champion, and even when I was doing stuff, I’m like, ‘he’s going to fall in love with wrestling after we’re both retired’, and he’s going to be like, ‘oh but we’re not going to be cool anymore.’”

Aldis made his long-awaited WWE in-ring debut against Gunther after months of escalating tensions between the two. Following the match, Aldis attempted to resign from his in-ring role before ultimately being reinstated as SmackDown General Manager.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 1 Results featuring the Nick Aldis vs. Gunther match.