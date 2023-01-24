Mickie James still has dream opponents, and Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks in WWE) is at the top of the list.

The IMPACT Superstar and current reigning Knockouts Champion discussed her love of The Boss during a recent interview with Sescoops, where she praised Mercedes for having an incredible passion for pro-wrestling, then reminds fans that the two have never had a singles match against each other. Check out full highlights from the champ’s interview below.

Says she is very excited to see what Mercedes does away from WWE:

I’m excited for her. The world is her oyster. She can literally do whatever she wants. I think any company would benefit from having her on their roster. She’s a star. The fact that she doesn’t need to be on a roster because she could go act or she could go do a lot of things, it shows that she has a genuine passion for wrestling, and she’s great.

How she’s never had a singles match with Mercedes and wants her to come to IMPACT: