Veteran pro wrestler Mickie James has joined the National Wrestling Alliance.

Tonight’s NWA Power season premiere opened up on FITE TV with James and promotion owner Billy Corgan announcing two big pay-per-view announcements.

It was announced that the NWA will return to St. Louis from Saturday, August 28 through Tuesday, August 31. The promotion will be taping two pay-per-view events that weekend. The August 28 show will be the NWA’s first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view, titled NWA In Power. The second will be the NWA 73rd Anniversary show, titled NWA 73, to be held on Sunday, August 29.

James will serve as the Executive Producer of the women’s pay-per-view. She noted that this is something she’s wanted to do for a long time, but has been cut off at every opportunity until now receiving a real opportunity to make real history with the NWA. She thanked Corgan for allowing her to handle the women’s pay-per-view and show that women’s wrestling makes money, and deserves the same top-of-the-marquee prime real estate as men’s wrestling.

James noted that she wants the top women’s wrestlers in the world for the NWA pay-per-view, even if they are under contract. Kamille is the current NWA World Women’s Champion as she just defeated Serena Deeb at the When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view this past weekend.

Corgan talked about how the NWA 73 will be held at the “literal, emotional home” of the NWA – the historic Chase Ballroom in St. Louis.

NWA Power TV tapings will be held on Monday, August 30 and Tuesday, August 31 to wrap up the weekend.

Stay tuned for more on the NWA’s big pay-per-view plans and James joining the company.

