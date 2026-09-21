Mickie James missed an appearance over the weekend.

The women’s wrestling legend was advertised to appear at the Hamilton Comic Con, however she missed the booking after suffering an eye injury on her farm.

“Dear Hamilton,” she wrote in a post shared via social media addressing the situation. “I am sorry I could not make it.”

She then shared the story about the eye injury.

“I clumsily suffered a minor eye injury on Friday at the farm and I can barely open my eye,” she continued. “The airport and flight was brutal. The lights; makeup; and everything are so painful.”

She added, “I couldn’t let you see me in misery so I went back home. I will make it up to you.”