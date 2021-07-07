The legendary Mickie James was the latest talent to be interviewed by Bell To Belles where the former multi-time women’s champion named Serena Deeb, Thunder Rosa, Britt Baker, Deonna Purrazzo, Kylie Rae, and Deonna Purrazzo as potential opponents for her future. She also reveals that it has been a dream of hers to wrestle in Japan. Highlights are below.

Names several top stars she’d like to step into the ring with:

So many! And I am honored. Top of the list, even though I know we’ve seen it before, Serena [Deeb]. Oh, I think the AEW champion Britt Baker is killing it, right now. I think Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo is in a class all her own, and would absolutely love a chance to work with her. I know I and all my fans are looking forward to the chance to work with Thunder Rosa. I think Kylie Rae and I could have an incredible match together and would love to wrestle her. And personally, on a real level, I would love to stand face-to-face with Kiera Hogan. Because that’s a real moment.

Says wrestling in Japan would be a bucket list item: