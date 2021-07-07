The legendary Mickie James was the latest talent to be interviewed by Bell To Belles where the former multi-time women’s champion named Serena Deeb, Thunder Rosa, Britt Baker, Deonna Purrazzo, Kylie Rae, and Deonna Purrazzo as potential opponents for her future. She also reveals that it has been a dream of hers to wrestle in Japan. Highlights are below.
Names several top stars she’d like to step into the ring with:
So many! And I am honored. Top of the list, even though I know we’ve seen it before, Serena [Deeb]. Oh, I think the AEW champion Britt Baker is killing it, right now. I think Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo is in a class all her own, and would absolutely love a chance to work with her. I know I and all my fans are looking forward to the chance to work with Thunder Rosa. I think Kylie Rae and I could have an incredible match together and would love to wrestle her. And personally, on a real level, I would love to stand face-to-face with Kiera Hogan. Because that’s a real moment.
Says wrestling in Japan would be a bucket list item:
However, the biggest thing I’m learning in putting this whole event together is the amount of truly talented women out there. It’s pretty incredible to see. Also, I’d really love to go to Japan. I’ve never been, aside from WWE. It’s pretty much the only place left for me. It’s on the bucket list.