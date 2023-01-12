Mickie James will challenge Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace on January 13th at the Hard to Kill PPV in a title vs career match.

She appeared on Brian Hebner’s “Refin’ It Up” podcast to promote the match and during it, she was asked who she would like to induct her into the WWE or Impact Hall of Fame one day:

“I think for WWE, it has to be Trish Stratus. I think if there was no Trish Stratus, if it wasn’t that opportunity for my first run of how I was introduced to the WWE audience with Trish and the magic, like people wouldn’t have cared 20 years later. It really set the stage. I just think back to all the times I was supposed to debut before that and it didn’t happen, and what a blessing in disguise it was and I didn’t see it then, but I think that it would be her for WWE.” “For Impact, it would have to be probably Lisa Marie, I think, because I had the cage match with her and Madison. That whole story was like, they were my big feud when I first walked in there and I feuded with them for months when I first came to Impact as I was creating and cultivating Hardcore Country. Lisa is my sister. We were friends at WWE, but we really became sisters there at Impact, and even now doing our show together, like I love her so much. I think she’s been so influential in my career, but just also behind the scenes. I’m grateful for her.”

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co