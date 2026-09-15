Mickie James reflected on Nick Aldis’ WWE in-ring debut during an interview with Wrestling Life Online, explaining that he had made peace with a backstage and on-screen authority role before SummerSlam changed the course of his WWE story.

“I think that he had kind of just given up on that option completely and not in a way that was like ‘it’s hard’ but very satisfied in the role, and what he’s been doing, what he does on television and also behind the scenes.”

James said Aldis’ connection to wrestling made him valuable in that role even after he had accepted that he had not been brought into WWE to compete.

“Because he just loves wrestling so much and he’s very smart, very good at it. But I think that he had just kind of come to the conclusion like that’s not what… they didn’t hire him to be a wrestler. This is who he is and he was okay.”

She also described the emotional significance of seeing Aldis get that opportunity with their son Donovan beside her.

“It meant a lot to me, obviously meant so much to Nick, and meant an incredible amount to Donovan.”

“It was everything leading up to that moment. It was watching this dream come true for a young Nick Aldis who first had that dream to step into a WWE ring and for it to happen now, it’s never too late. You just never know how things are going to happen.”

“I couldn’t have thought of more of a storybook moment for this to happen for him.”

WrestlingHeadlines previously reported on conflicting reports about Nick Aldis’ WWE in-ring future.

Source: Wrestling Life Online