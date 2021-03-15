When Taya Valkyrie disagreed with a fan that brought up age of wrestlers being an issue on Twitter, Mickie James jumped into the conversation to discuss the unfair double standard of how age is viewed for male v female wrestlers. Here’s what she had to say:

I agree 1000 percent. But in this industry once you hit 35 it’s perceived you should start wrapping it up and retire as a women. Even though your just hitting you stride. At 40 “retire already” Even though the men are champs well into there 50s and glorified for it. Sad but true.

With age comes a strength and wisdom that you can’t teach. I feel more powerful & sexy than I ever have. Yet it is only this way because this is the narrative we’ve accepted to be ok. We’ve pushed this mindset & it’s damn time we changed it. Times have changed. And so have we!