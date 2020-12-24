Mickie James posted a clip to mickiejames.com in which she dismissed the commonly accepted idea that she is considered to be a legend of the WWE. Here’s what she had to say:

Honestly I hadn’t even considered the label ‘Legend’ for myself. I feel like that’s a whole different level of respect that I have for people that I consider Legends. I’m grateful to be a part of the WWE family and I’m excited for Legends night.”

Call me legend, call me Superstar, call me whatever you want. Just know that I am far from done making history, and ready to get back to all the things that I do best – gettin’ the W’s.