Mickie James made an appearance on Battleground Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, James gave high praise to Impact Wrestling’s Tasha Steelz:

“She’s got tons of personality. She’s magic on the mic. This girl is a star. She’s solid in the ring, she has her own style, and she’s very charismatic. For me, she checks all the boxes. She really represents this new generation of women’s wrestling very well because she’s tough in the ring and she is tough as nails.”