Mickie James appeared on this week’s “The Kurt Angle Show” to discuss a wide range of topics.

The former WWE star talked about the original storyline for her stalker angle in WWE with Trish Stratus.

“I pitched the character and I had written out like 18 weeks of TV when I pitched the idea when I was in OVW. It was probably like the 27th storyline idea I pitched for myself to get myself on television,” Mickie said.

“You know, you’re in developmental and you’re throwing stuff against the wall praying something sticks and they might bite on something. They would come down every so often and do the evaluation. It was never my wrestling ability. It was always the story that seemed to be holding me back. It was also in that era of the Divas and I wasn’t a Diva. I wasn’t the model. I had been training to be a wrestler for years.”

“I pitched that idea with Lita because I knew Lita. I asked her if I could pitch an idea for her. I didn’t know Trish. So I originally pitched this character idea based around Lita, but she was a heel at the time, obviously. I think they saw it around Trish, and I’m so grateful for that because I mean, she was the golden girl of the company at the time. That was probably like my fifth time I was supposed to debut as well.”

“I finally debuted and the storyline was even bigger than I could have ever imagined and they put it right with her. Immediately I was taken seriously as a number one girl because I’m aligned with the number one girl. They actually took the time to develop the character and the person. That really kind of set the stage for the rest of my career.”