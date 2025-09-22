The “Hardcore Country” singer has broken her silence regarding today’s big announcement related to her legendary pro wrestling career.

As noted, TNA Wrestling released an announcement on Monday morning to confirm women’s wrestling legend Mickie James as the first TNA Hall of Fame inductee for TNA Bound For Glory Weekend in Lowell, Massachusetts on October 12.

In an update, the former WWE Superstar and TNA Wrestling legend has finally broken her silence, issuing her first public comments since the announcement was made earlier today.

“I don’t even know what to say today,” James wrote via X. “Thank you TNA, and my whole TNA Family for always believing in me and letting me shine so bright.”

James continued, “I’m incredibly honored. I love you. See you at TNA Bound For Glory. ♥️ #HOFCountry.”

