The WWE On FOX Twitter account put out a “Tier List” of SmackDown Superstars on Friday and the grades aren’t going over well with a lot of fans on social media.

After backlash from Mickie James, who received an F grade, the WWE On FOX account revealed that the list was made up by FOX Sports WWE Analyst Ryan Satin. A column was published to the FOX Sports website detailing each grade at this link.

Mickie responded to the list and wrote, “[laughing emoji] [skull emoji] the only thing I’ve ever failed in was Trigonometry. #TrueStory also… who made this list anyway @WWEonFOX & please have them contact my agent. #ThankYou”

Mickie then responded to their tweet outing Satin as the creator, and referenced her appearance on Monday’s Legends Night edition of RAW, writing, “It’s ok! [laughing emoji] Apparently y’all missed the memo. I’m a Legend now! We shall say F is for Fanciest… clearly! In the future, if my name hits your lips make sure you put RESPECT on it. That’s all. Happy 202Won & I can’t wait to see you on Monday!!! [toast emoji] #WWERaw [fire emoji] [snake emoji] #LegendsNight [kiss emoji]”

She added in a follow-up tweet, “I forgot. Sarcasm & humor doesn’t always translate in tweets. My bad y’all! #calmdown [toast emoji] [kiss emoji]”

Satin explained the list and wrote, “Keep in mind, these tiers represent how each Superstar is being used on TV at the moment – not level of talent.”

The “Tier List” looks like this:

A+ – WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

A – Bayley, Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins

B+ – SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens

B – WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, Otis, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair

C+ – Dolph Ziggler, King Baron Corbin, Murphy, Carmella

C – Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, Robert Roode, Dominik Mysterio, The Riott Squad, Natalya, Billie Kay, Chad Gable

D – Aleister Black, Apollo Crews, Lars Sullivan

F – Kalisto, Mickie James, Mojo Rawley

You can see the related tweets below:

😂💀 the only thing I’ve ever failed in was Trigonometry. #TrueStory also… who made this list anyway @WWEonFOX & please have them contact my agent. #ThankYou https://t.co/rFAPAgkOAV — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 2, 2021

For the full break down of each tier: https://t.co/sC1Y7BolCA — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 1, 2021

It’s ok! 🤣 Apparently y’all missed the memo. I’m a Legend now! We shall say F is for Fanciest… clearly! In the future, if my name hits your lips make sure you put RESPECT on it. That’s all. Happy 202Won & I can’t wait to see you on Monday!!! 🥂#WWERaw 🔥🐉 #LegendsNight 💋 https://t.co/QOKDRUjx8l pic.twitter.com/AH3HSxx1tu — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 2, 2021

I forgot. Sarcasm & humor doesn’t always translate in tweets. My bad y’all! #calmdown 🥂💋 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 2, 2021

My SmackDown Tier List 1.0 Do you agree with these choices? Keep in mind, these tiers represent how each Superstar is being used on TV at the moment – not level of talent. For more detailed explanations on the picks in each tier, click the link.https://t.co/dqpMQ6m5kv pic.twitter.com/wXBS691Hir — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 1, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.