IMPACT superstar and pro-wrestling legend Mickie James was the latest guest on the company’s Press Pass to promote her upcoming showdown with Mia Yim at Bound For Glory, where a loss will force the former multi-time women’s champion to retire. Highlights from the Press Pass can be found below.

On wanting to prove something with her Last Rodeo run:

“I’m still proving something to myself, and I’m a fighter. In my heart, I have always needed to have a reason and a purpose as to why I’m fighting. It’s never just been about going out there and having great matches. It’s about the purpose, and this purpose is just proving that I still belong in that locker room. We have some of the greatest female talent in the world, we really, really do. I believe that our Knockouts Division is one of the strongest divisions our there, and it can go toe-to-toe and rise above any other division. That’s not me being biased, but it’s me saying that the opportunities that are given to the women and the types of matches that are given to the women on television, for us, it’s ground-breaking. We get to do some really, really incredible stuff, and we get a lot of time to do it. I think with that being said, it’s hard why it’s so important to me to prove that I still belong because these are harder-hitting matches and longer matches.”

How she will test herself with upcoming matchup against Mia Yim:

“I really wanna test myself, and I said this against the best of the best, and that’s why, from Gisele [Shaw], who’s one of the newest knockouts on the roster, and she’s got a hell of a lot to prove for herself, and it was important to test myself against her, and then Mia because there is so much history and I do respect her on so many levels. I know that it’s going to be a tough battle and a tough match, but I don’t want to give myself any excuses. I don’t want to go easy on myself because the matches are only gonna get harder and harder. With Mia, I don’t think she’s gonna go lightly on me but she respects me and she does love me, whereas there are other ladies in the locker room and perhaps other locker rooms that don’t love me so much. They could be pulling out different stops that I may not expect, so I’m just looking at, right now, what’s in front of me, and that’s this weekend, and I hope Mia brings everything that she has because I want to have this last rodeo be some of the greatest body of my work, honesty.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)