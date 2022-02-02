IMPACT Knockouts champion Mickie James recently appeared on the Excuse Me podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including her thoughts on the now historic NWA Empowerrr event from last year, and how she hopes to run a second one in 2022. Highlights from the interview are below.

How special the first Empowerrr event was:

It [NWA EmPowerrr] was just special because everybody was there and the energy was, you know, it was a lot of energy and positive energy and I think everybody wanted to see it win. You know, and it did and it won and that was — I hope we can do it every year and find a way because the beauty of it was the balance of every company kind of stepping up and recognizing their women’s division and saying, ‘Okay, this is a cool spotlight and this is something different and unique and it can kind of, you know, empower us all to step up our game’ and it’s just — it was just cool. It was really cool and I’m grateful for it because it took a lot to make it happen and to do it that way.

Says she’s spoken with Billy Corgan and hopes to run Empowerrr 2 this year:

I’m hoping [to do EmPowerrr in 2022], yeah. I mean because the original — obviously we started the Cup there, you know? The Women’s Invitational and the idea was to do that annually at that pay-per-view so I talked to Billy [Corgan] about it and we definitely want to do — whether it aligns with that Anniversary Show which I felt like made it a really awesome weekend especially for the fans. So I think, yeah, next year — this year I guess. It’s January [Mickie laughed].

