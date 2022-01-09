Mickie James made her latest defense as Knockouts Champion against Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Death Match. This was the main event of the show, which was done due to history.

It happened at Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on Saturday night from Dallas Texas at the Factory. They used various weapons throughout the match. James got busted open. James hit her DDT finisher to retain.

This was a rematch from the Bound For Glory PPV event where James won the title. It was announced on WWE Friday Night SmackDown that James will compete in this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match. WWE did acknowledge James as the Knockouts Champion.

Mickie is busted open pic.twitter.com/T4ATOBaDIk — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 9, 2022

Hardcore country is in some hardcore trouble with those thumbtacks to the back.#HardToKill [ LIVE NOW ON #FITE🔴 https://t.co/MD30bE6thy ] pic.twitter.com/zC09sX2O35 — FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022