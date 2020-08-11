Mickie James Returning to the Ring on Next Week’s RAW, Natalya Reacts

Mickie James returned to WWE during tonight’s taped RAW episode on the USA Network.

The return happened during a backstage interview with Sarah Schreiber. Before Mickie could make her announcement, she was interrupted to by Lana and Natalya, who were dressed alike. They insulted Mickie and Natalya bragged about how she was more successful, which set up a match for next Monday night.

WWE then confirmed Mickie vs. Natalya for next week’s RAW.

Natalya commented on the match against James and touted her success, going with “#BOAT” for Best of All-Time.

“I AM THE #BOAT! BEST [clapping emoji] OF [clapping emoji] ALL [clapping emoji] TIME!!!!! [checkmark emoji] MOST MATCHES [checkmark emoji] MOST WINS (… of any WOMAN in @WWE history!) See you next week, @MickieJames! [kissing emoji],” Natalya wrote.

There is still speculation that Mickie will be performing in Friday’s Tri-Brand Battle Royal on SmackDown, featuring Superstars from all three brands competing to determine who will challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley for her SmackDown Women’s Title at SummerSlam.

Mickie, who turns 41 on August 31, has been out of the ring since suffering a torn ACL in June 2019 while wrestling Carmella at a WWE live event. She has done some WWE Main Event announcing since then, but was actually cleared to return to the ring before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Stay tuned for updates on Mickie’s status. Above and below are a few shots from tonight’s TV return:

Ps… @LanaWWE I have some ideas for yours & @NatbyNature next @tiktok_us it seems pretty simple.. even for you darling. 💋 https://t.co/EnlkbMzKka — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) August 11, 2020

