Veteran pro wrestler Mickie James is currently working on a book.

James, who was released from WWE in April, recently spoke with AdFreeShows.com and revealed her plans.

“I am working on a book,” she revealed. “It’s taking a while to write and it’s one of those things where I thought… I’m 40 now and have only lived half my life. I got approached about a book when I first left WWE the first time. I felt like my career was not even close to being done so there would be so much left out of the story. For me, the story isn’t just about the wrestling, it’s about my life as a whole because I’ve been through some stuff.

“It’s more the power of the journey. We’ll get there. I have started. When I’ll finish, I don’t know. It’s a big commitment. With the time that it takes, I would probably commit to one. We’ll see how well it does and then we’ll talk about another.”

Mickie is currently working for the NWA.

There is no word yet on when she will release her book, but we will keep you updated.

(H/T to Fightful for the quote)

https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/mickie-james-says-she-s-working-book-first-contacted-after-wwe-release-2010

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.