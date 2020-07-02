Mickie James Reveals She Was Medically Cleared and Set To Return Prior To COVID-19 Outbreak

WWE star Mickie James recently spoke to Chris Van Vilet to talk all things pro-wrestling, including revealing that she was set to return to action prior to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Highlights from the interview are below.
Reveals she was set to return prior to the virus outbreak:
The doc had already cleared me, so I was literally just getting that last two weeks to get cleared to come back to in-ring action and everything got shut down. So, I went home and I just haven’t been back since.
On not wanting to risk getting sick by working WWE tapings:
Theres no need to take that risk of going there if I’m not doing anything. I would rather bide my time and wait for the perfect opportunity.
Goals for when she returns:
I’m going to go in and take all the championships. I’m going to be my own tag team partner and I’m going to go in there and take those championships first, and then I’m going to take both of the women’s championships at the same time.
Full interview can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by Pro Wrestling Sheet)
