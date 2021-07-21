NWA superstar and producer Mickie James announced earlier today on GAW TV that indie sensation Jamie Senegal will be competing in the NWA Women’s Invitational tournament, which is set to take place at the August 28th all-women’s pay per view Empowerrr.

Senegal has since tweeted the following response: “i am SO grateful for @MickieJames and this opportunity she has blessed @TheGlamazonPDM and I with. We will see you all at @nwa. #EMPOWERRR.”

Senegal has previously wrestled for GCW, SHIMMER, and No Peace Underground. She joins Tootie Lynn in the tournament that will feature an unknown number of participants, with the winner receiving a world title shot against Kamille at the NWA 73rd Anniversary pay per view.