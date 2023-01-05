Mickie James is ready to face her toughest challenge yet, a Knockouts title showdown with Jordynne Grace at Hard To Kill.

James spoke about the match during her recent interview with Busted Open Radio, and what it will mean if she loses on her Last Rodeo in pro-wrestling. You can see James’ full thoughts on Grace, who she calls one of the best Knockouts champions in history, in the highlights below.

Says Grace has been an amazing champion for IMPACT:

This championship means a lot to us both, the Knockouts World Champion, there can be only one. Jordynne, you’ve been a dominant champion, you’ve been an amazing champion. I’ve sat back, and especially leading up to this, watched a lot of your matches and I know I’m coming in for a war, but I hope that you know the same. I think it’s exciting for the fans, and this is what the Last Rodeo was all about, was to get to this moment, to get to the championship. In that time, you’ve held onto that championship very tightly and dominantly, and I respect that, and I respect you.

Thinks that fans will be in Grace’s corner due to her being younger:

I wish there could be two winners too, but there can’t. I will say, coming up into this, I feel like a lot of fans are leaning more in Jordynne’s favor in the sense of they don’t think I can beat her, and I can understand why. She is younger, she is stronger, she is faster. She has been a dominant champion, and she is the future, and she is the definition of what this future is, of not just the Knockouts Division, but of women’s wrestling as a whole, and what this new generation is all about. I think it’s really awesome that I can still be in this locker room and have these types of matches against women like her and test myself, and the test ls leading up to this, in the Last Rodeo, some of them were a lot more difficult than I anticipated. I know that this match is going to be my hardest one yet, so all I can do is my best. I know that Jordynne is over-deliver, she always does. At the end of the night, I guess we’re gonna see, let the best woman win. But I respect you, I really do.

