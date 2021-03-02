WWE star Mickie James recently spoke with the Travel Wins podcast to discuss a number of differen topics, including whether the former women’s champion would ever retire from the sport of wrestling, and how she feels being considered a legend of the business. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Thinks it’s weird to consider herself a legend:

It’s weird to say that out loud, ‘the Legends Show.’ Am I a legend? I don’t know. Some of the co-workers will say that in joking and I’ve said it in jest. ‘Legend Mickie James, hahaha,’ but it was not real life where I think of myself as a legend. When I think legend, I think of the people I look up to. It’s just weird. It’s amazing and I’m grateful and it’s a huge honor, but it’s weird to say or speak out loud.

How she’ll never retire from the wrestling business because she loves it so much:

I don’t think I’ll ever retire from the wrestling business because I love it so much. I’ll always be a contributor in some capacity, somewhere, because I am so passionate about it and I’m good at it. I’ve dedicated a lot of my life to cultivating this craft and being the best, or at least the best I can be. Once it’s in your blood like that, we might be retired from going out there and doing it, but once it’s part of your life in some capacity, you’ll never stop doing it. Even if it’s coaching the local kid’s team. When you dedicate so much time, the best thing you can do is give back in that capacity and that fulfillment on a different level.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)