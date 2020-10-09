WWE superstar Mickie James revealed on the latest edition of her GAW TV Youtube channel that she broke her nose and will be out of action a couple of weeks. The former women’s champion details the damage that was done, comparing it to a sinus headache.

So, [I] legit broke my nose in a match, and now I can’t wrestle for a couple weeks. Unfortunately that sucks… It wasn’t severe. It wasn’t like my nose was blasted across my face. It was more like a curve and I can’t breath out the one side and I’ll be honest, I thought it was gonna be a lot more painful, to get it fixed. It was more like pressure to get it fixed. It honestly feels like I have this sinus pressure headache, kind of allergy for the last couple of weeks. My nose was dislocated in a way that my cartilage was dislocated away from my nasal cavity so they had to relocate it back.

Check out the full edition of GAW TV below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)