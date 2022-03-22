GCW regular Joey Janela has announced on Twitter that the legendary Mickie James will be competing in a matchup against Allie Katch at the March 31st Spring Break 6 event, which takes place at Fair Park in Dallas Texas as a part of the GCW Collective on WrestleMania 38 weekend.

Oh Hey @MickieJames makes her @GCWrestling_ debut at Spring Break 6 vs @AllieKATCH NEXT THURSDAY 3/31, 8pm in Dallas, Texas! LFG! Get your tickets asap at https://t.co/4uipnv6hUa pic.twitter.com/QTDVLO2AtI — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) March 22, 2022

As a reminder JJSB6 will take place over the course of two nights, and will feature Janela battling WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman.

Stay tuned for more matchups for the GCW Collective when they are announced.