WWE star and former women’s champion Mickie James recently appeared on GAW TV to discuss her time in this year’s 2021 Royal Rumble matchup, and how she was adamant about displaying new ring gear and stepping away from her traditional bellbottoms. Hear her full thoughts below.

I had him [Adolfo Canaca] work and design, we worked together kind of, designed this gear. Obviously, we sent to it Rick Michaels to do a lot of the crystal and reinforce for wrestling purposes because he usually does all my gear. I had been saving it for a special moment, thinking heel turn or something, just to present, to step away from the bellbottoms and step more into the grown-ass woman that I truly am. Because, I felt like, as much as I like the bellbottoms, and the flairs and all this stuff and how big it makes everything look, I felt like it still made me look a bit childish in a way and it wasn’t who I was today. That evolution. I was just trying to find out how can I still embrace everything that I am and have Mickie James flair on it. I need bells and whistles. Fringe!

Check out the full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)