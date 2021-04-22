Former WWE Superstar Mickie James is trending on social media this afternoon after she tweeted a photo of a “care package” she received from WWE.

The photo shows what appears to be a black garbage bag with Mickie’s name written on a piece of tape, possibly with some of her belongings inside. Mickie tagged WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon in the tweet.

“Dear @VinceMcMahon Im not sure if you’re aware, I did receive my @WWE care package today. Thank you. #AlwaysBlessedandGrateful #WomensWrestlingMatters [kiss emoji],” she wrote.

Gail Kim provided a bit of insight into the “care package” and indicated that this may be some sort of regular practice when a former talent has property left behind.

“Is this from your drawer? Do they still do that?,” Kim asked. Mickie responded with a “Yup” GIF.

Mickie also posted a video of the box to her Instagram account. It shows that the bag came inside of a box for shipping.

Mickie laughed and said in the video, “This is pretty fucking accurate, how I got my stuff. Thanks WWE”

She captioned the Instagram photo with what appears to be a reference to “trash” as she wrote, “No lies detected here [skull emoji] [laughing emoji] #specialdelivery”

Mickie also plugged her Pro Wrestling Tees store today and noted that fans can purchase merchandise that WWE was “too scared to make” for her,” including a “Monday Night Milf” t-shirt.

She wrote, “Oh I forgot… I still have a @PWTees store for the merch they were too scared to make. I think there having an #earthday sale today. You’re welcome. #MilfMoney #MondayNightMilf [milk glass emoji] & [cookie emoji] anyone?”

On a related note, Mickie re-tweeted a Simpsons scene earlier this week and joked that it was “Live footage of Last Thursday,” which was when she and 9 other WWE Superstars were released due to budget cuts.

The dialogue in the scene says: “So, that’s it after 20 years? ‘So long. Good luck’?” … “I don’t recall saying ‘good luck’.”

This scene is from the “A Milhouse Divided” episode of season 8 of The Simpsons. The scene featured The Cracker Executive, manager of the Southern Cracker Factory, firing Milhouse’s father, Kirk Van Houten. The executive indicated that he has no intention of wishing Kirk any good fortune in the future.

These recent comments are a bit different from Mickie’s first tweet from after her WWE departure was announced. She thanked McMahon in that tweet.

“Grateful for the memories. Grateful for the locker room. Grateful for the fans. Grateful for these little keys to my golden handcuffs. You can never expected others vision of you to be big as your own dreams. Thank you @VinceMcMahon #AlwaysBlessedAndGrateful,” Mickie wrote last week after being released.

Mickie recently briefly discussed her WWE departure on her “GAW” show and said she had been “comfortably uncomfortable” for the past two years, as we noted at this link.

James last wrestled for WWE in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match this past January, but she worked the Kickoff pre-show panel for Night One and Night Two of the WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event earlier this month. James returned to WWE back in December 2016 after signing a multi-year contract.

Mickie and the other 9 Superstars to be released last week will be free to sign with any other promotion after their 90-day non-compete clauses expire on Wednesday, July 14.

Stay tuned for more. You can see several related posts below, along with the photos and video of Mickie’s “care package” from WWE:

