Mickie James has been announced for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view.

James will not be wrestling at Slammiversary, but she will be the Special Guest Enforcer for the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match.

Queen of the Mountain will see Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz defend against Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo, Mia Yim, and Jordynne Grace.

James announced her Slammiversary role earlier today on the Battleground Podcast. She noted that she has history with Steelz, Green and Purrazzo, and while she will make sure the match is fair, she will also be there to put the winner on notice as she always has her eye on the title.

James dropped the Knockouts World Title to Steelz at Sacrifice on March 5, then lost the Street Fight rematch later that month on Impact. James has not wrestled since the Multiverse of Matches event during the first weekend of April, where she and husband Nick Aldis defeated Green and husband Matt Cardona.

Impact will celebrate their 20th anniversary with Slammiversary 2022 on Sunday, June 19 from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. It will air live on Impact+ for subscribers, YouTube for those who are Ultimate Insiders members, and pay-per-view. Below is the current card:

Impact World Title Match

Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Queen of The Mountain Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title

Chelsea Green vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Special Guest Enforcer: Mickie James.

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title

Jack Evans vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne vs. Ace Austin (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Good Brothers vs. The Briscoes (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann (c)

Monster’s Ball Match

Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, PCO, Vincent, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven) vs. Impact Originals (Frankie Kazarian, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, two mystery partners TBA)

BREAKING: As revealed on @battlegroundihr with @battleonair & @nonexistenteli, @MickieJames will be the Special Guest Enforcer for the first ever Queen of the Mountain match at #Slammiversary! pic.twitter.com/ZZRk8yZMKt — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 10, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.