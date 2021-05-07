Pro-wrestling superstar and current free agent Mickie James Aldis was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to discuss her departure from WWE, where the former women’s champion says she is still focused on a potential all female brand, an idea that she pitched to WWE before her release. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she’s still focused on making an all-female brand:

I would really love to do something in the female brand perspective. If I was going to tie myself to something, that’s what I would sink my teeth into. From a space of like developing a cool show that is based around women and empowers and lifts them up. That’s what I’m working on and focusing on. Other than that, I don’t know if I need that button now or if it’s the same.

Compliments the talented women across all wrestling promotions:

The Knockouts division is amazing, AEW. Every promotion has an incredible locker room with females. Most of the talent is signed somewhere and they’re all signed for a reason. Every promotion has a really strong foundation to do something with women in mind and that perspective. [In WWE], even if it’s the Mae Young Classic, you can incorporate it and fold it in. Evolution can be the annual event. There is so much young talent signed. NXT, NXT UK, but there is also talent sitting and waiting to get a spot on that television that you can take a chance and help develop and brand them.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)