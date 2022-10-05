IMPACT star and former multi-time women’s champion Micke James recently appeared on the company’s Press Pass call to promote their Bound For Glory pay-per-view, as well as discuss a number of industry related topics, including what she wants to do once her in-ring career is over. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she is interested in a number of positions after her in-ring career comes to an end:

“All of them. I love every, and that’s kind of the beautiful thing, I’ve dedicated over half my life to this business. In that time, I’ve really tried to learn as much as I can about every aspect of the business, from behind the scenes, I’ve been a commentator, I’ve been a producer, I’ve been a trainer. I’ve been a lot of things. There’s a unique sense of joy that I get from each of those things. I could see myself as a manager, I could see myself as a commentator, I could see myself behind the scenes.”

Says she feels like a lot of younger talent need guidance:

“What I really love is part of the creative process and to help people find and fine tune, whether it be their promos or the character development, and storylines. I’ve always been, even as a fan, I love wrestling. But it wasn’t the wrestling that made me fall in love with wrestling. It was the storylines and the characters, and so that’s really where my heart mostly is. I feel like that’s where I lot of younger talent need the most kind of guidance because they’re been trained on wrestling, but it’s hard to teach character development and that on switch. It’s hard to define, and I love helping the future. I’m grateful that I have hopefully a little bit of knowledge to share with them. I’ve made a lot of mistakes, I’ve had a lot of successes, but I’ve also made a lot of mistakes. I know people are gonna make their own mistakes and learn from their own mistakes, but perhaps if I can streamline that for them so they don’t make as many and it shortens up that journey for them to get the top, then that might be pretty awesome. I think I would find a genuine reward in that as well.”

