NWA superstar Mickie James-Aldis recently spoke with WrestleZone to discuss the team of producers she put together for her all-women’s NWA Empowerrr event, which includes names like Gail Kim, Jazz, LuFisto, as well as James providing further details about the Invitational Cup tournament. Check out highlights from the interview below.

On working with Madusa, Gail Kim, and LuFisto to make this NWA tournament happen:

“I’m hand-selecting the women that go into the [NWA Women’s Invitational] Cup, along with the women that I have aligned myself with. I’m talking to Gail [Kim], I’m talking to Madusa, I’m talking to LuFisto, and then I have my friend, Brent Tarring, who has been my friend for ages and has really helped me a lot with this project, both behind-the-scenes and he’ll be one of the commentators at the table. So I have so many amazing people that I trust and value their opinion,” James said. “They’re really helping me find the right talent, the stories and how to build them, to get people excited about them.”

Say she needs the right people to help guide her vision:

“Yes. I would say producers, agents. They’re the ones sitting at the table with me making these decisions, helping to build the vision for each person. It’s a lot of work, especially because it’s all these women that haven’t necessarily had a spotlight put on them. And to really showcase who they are, we need to do that and I’m one person. I need the right people in there to guide that vision of what that is. I’m excited,” James stated. “I feel like I couldn’t have picked a better team to stand alongside. I think we all want the same thing, especially for women’s wrestling and it’s exciting. It’s exciting and it’s a good core group of people who are well-respected in the business.”

On LuFisto:

“I look at someone like LuFisto, who is a genuine veteran in this business and probably known as one of the best talents out there who just never had an opportunity, or never got that one chance, but I love her and respect her so much. And if anyone in those locker rooms, especially when we’re looking at the independent scene. She knows that scene and knows those girls and knows on a personal level what they’re really like,” James explained, “because what I really want is good energy going into it and people who want to be there, who really see the vision and truly, truly want to be there. I really hope that this does some magic on all ends, across the board for every company to take notice and step up. That’s really the end goal so I need people like that on the team that know the business and that can perhaps speak to some of these girls in a way that I can’t. They can relate to them because they have a different relationship than I do.”