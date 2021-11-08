Mickie James did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Beating Deonna Purrazzo to win the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title at Bound for Glory:

“Deonna is one of the best in the world,” James says. “I’m grateful to have the chance to wrestle with her again, which we hadn’t done since before WWE. She’s one of the best Knockouts champions in Impact history. And there are so many talented women in Impact, I can’t wait to work with them as champion.”

Being part of “Tag Me In,” which is trying to eliminate the stigma around conversations about mental health: