IMPACT has announced an early lineup for tomorrow’s show on AXS TV, which will include an appearance from current NWA superstar and producer, Mickie James, following her surprise cameo at last weekend’s Slammiversary pay per view.

The promotion also announced the first matchup for the show, which will see Tenille Dashwood, Brian Myers, and Sam Beale team up to take on Matt Cardona, Chelsea Green, and Jake Something.