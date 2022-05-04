Mickie James announced on today’s episode of Busted Open that she will be a permanent addition to the Wednesday edition of Busted Open Radio starting tomorrow.

“I’m so excited and so honored to be part of the family. I’m such a big fan of the show and you guys have always been so wonderful to me and I’ve always appreciated that.” “I think we talked about this for a while and it was just a matter of finding the right place and time. To be able to jump on board and be a new part of the show, hopefully people still like me, so we’ll see.”

James’ most recent match came on April 1st in Impact when she teamed with Nick Aldis to defeat Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription