Mickie James is back from injury and is taking bookings everywhere.

The former IMPACT Knockouts Champion has been announced For RevPro’s 11-Year Anniversary event, which takes place on August 26th from the Copper Box Arena in London. This will be James’ debut for the popular U.K. based promotion.

Saturday August 26th

Copper Box Arena, London

RevPro 11 Year Anniversary Show

5.30pm Bell Time MICKIE JAMES will make her RevPro debut! Tickets: https://t.co/FmFuZ0wI1q pic.twitter.com/ODlPbKe2NH — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) July 20, 2023

