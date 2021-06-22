Mickie James-Adlis issued a video statement on her personal Instagram earlier today officially announcing that she will be competing at the NWA’s 73rd Anniversary show, which takes place on August 29th in St. Louis Missouri. In her message James-Aldis adds that she wants fans to let NWA President Billy Corgan know who they want her to wrestle.

On August 29 is NWA 73, the Anniversary Show. And so on the Anniversary Show, I am announcing that I am going to wrestle at NWA 73, and I’m looking for an opponent. And so I want you to tell Billy who you want to see me wrestle. Who wants to wrestle me at NWA 73? That is the big question.

James-Aldis was released from WWE on April 15th. Shorty after it was announced that she would be producing the first all-women’s NWA pay per view now entitled, Empowerrr, which takes place the night before the 73rd Anniversary show. Check out the full video statement below.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)