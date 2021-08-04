Pro-wrestling legend Mickie James-Aldis recently spoke about the upcoming NWA Empowerrr pay per view on the Women’s Wrestling Talk podcast, as well as her hope to one day wrestle current IMPACT Knockouts champion, Deonna Purrazzo. Highlights from the interview are below.

Her first move after getting released by WWE:

“You know, I think I took that whole day. But even when it happened, I was just kind of like, oh, okay, reset, like just a reset, you know, um, and I think because I’ve been there before, and, obviously have, you know, been in different companies and left and came back and done other things. So, I’m actually got after it kind of settled in, you know, that’s what it is, I got excited, because I got excited about all the things that, you know, perhaps I’ve been working on from my music to other projects, and a lot of the the charity work and stuff that I do that sometimes that was my time was limited, or the ability or the or the freedom to be able to just go and do those things was kind of limited. So now it’s like, well, I can literally go maybe do everything that I want to do now. So that’s kind of cool.”

Clarifies her comments on WWE Evolution:

“I don’t think that it was like, set up to fail in a sense of like, where it just, I just don’t think it was that much thought was put into it as a whole. And so by design, it was kind of set up to fail, in a sense, because it wasn’t, you know, I feel like we could have, announced a lot of the matches a lot sooner and built to those matches on television.”

Talks bringing many promotions together for NWA Empowerrr:

“I think the beauty of being an independent contractor is I’m here to do business for a EmPowerr and what’s going to make an incredible pay per view. And I really want to bring all the brands together because I want to do business with anyone who wants to do business with Mickie James; because I think that’s what’s best for the women’s brand that I’m trying to develop overall, especially with, you know, no one is really cultivating a product for their women.”

Says she would love to face Deonna Purrazzo:

“I would love to face her. I think what she’s been able to do, since she showed up at Impact is incredible. And I think that she’s been able to redefine herself and really kind of evolve herself now on television. And she’s done a whole lot. And she’s going to continue to do a whole lot of things because she’s young, and she’s talented. And she’s driven and she’s, you know, an ass kicker. And, and she really loves the art of wrestling, which is a cool thing to see. Because I love the art of wrestling.”

(H/T and transcribed by MyMMANews)